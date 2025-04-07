Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 3,181 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,143 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Wynn Resorts worth $21,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,125,668 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $269,308,000 after purchasing an additional 485,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,406,260 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $229,945,000 after buying an additional 34,907 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,352,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 952,442 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $82,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In related news, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta purchased 5,025 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $406,974.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,905,025 shares in the company, valued at $883,197,974.75. The trade was a 0.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip G. Satre acquired 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,095.10. This represents a 185.08 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 38,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,943. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $70.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.30. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $66.20 and a 12 month high of $108.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $1.15. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 71.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WYNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.58.

View Our Latest Report on WYNN

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.