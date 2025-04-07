Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 159,242 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $30,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

LSCC opened at $39.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.66. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $38.72 and a 1 year high of $78.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.00%. Equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $639,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,838,755.86. This trade represents a 7.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,890 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $197,358.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,635.87. This trade represents a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LSCC. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LSCC

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.