Reviewing Bloom Energy (BE) and Its Competitors

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) is one of 21 public companies in the “Electrical industrial apparatus” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Bloom Energy to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bloom Energy and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bloom Energy 1 11 8 1 2.43 Bloom Energy Competitors 92 599 840 35 2.52

Bloom Energy currently has a consensus target price of $25.06, suggesting a potential upside of 50.48%. As a group, “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 36.17%. Given Bloom Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bloom Energy is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Bloom Energy has a beta of 3.27, meaning that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bloom Energy’s peers have a beta of 1.43, meaning that their average share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bloom Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bloom Energy -10.29% -20.32% -3.94% Bloom Energy Competitors -211.08% -93.75% -17.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bloom Energy and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bloom Energy $1.47 billion -$302.12 million -83.25 Bloom Energy Competitors $534.72 million -$136.01 million -3.42

Bloom Energy has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Bloom Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Bloom Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Bloom Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of shares of all “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bloom Energy beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. It sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to utilities, data centers, agriculture, retail, hospitals, higher education, biotech, and manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp. and changed its name to Bloom Energy Corporation in 2006. Bloom Energy Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

