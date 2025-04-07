Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,688 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,819 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $10,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 463,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,051,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,144,000 after buying an additional 69,222 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at $550,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth about $5,840,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $93,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $153,679.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TMHC stock opened at $59.35 on Monday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.17 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 6.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.76.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.
