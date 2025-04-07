Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $27.61 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 980,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,768 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Weyerhaeuser worth $27,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WY. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE WY opened at $26.22 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.56.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 152.73%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

