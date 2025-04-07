Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 181,139 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 401,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 181,139 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $9,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 69.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Quanex Building Products Stock Up 5.9 %

NX stock opened at $17.60 on Monday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.97.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 52.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 22nd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.