Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 212,254 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,332,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.49% of GXO Logistics worth $492,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,631,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,083,000 after acquiring an additional 66,232 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,008,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,355,000 after purchasing an additional 699,636 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in GXO Logistics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,279,000 after buying an additional 29,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $47,626,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GXO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

GXO Logistics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GXO opened at $39.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.62. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.68.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 11.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GXO Logistics

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.