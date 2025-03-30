SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,548 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPX Technologies by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 2,055.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in SPX Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

SPX Technologies Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE SPXC opened at $129.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.05 and a twelve month high of $183.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPXC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on SPX Technologies from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Sidoti raised SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SPX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.