Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,991,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 14.79% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $606,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBRA. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. JMP Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $20.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $182.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.01 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 18.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 226.42%.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

