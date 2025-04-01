Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $4.03 Million Position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.12% of Sylvamo worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLVM. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 133,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Sylvamo by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $830,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,016,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,289,000 after purchasing an additional 134,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $647,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $1,384,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,591,575.16. The trade was a 13.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sylvamo Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SLVM opened at $67.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. Sylvamo Co. has a 52 week low of $56.35 and a 52 week high of $98.02.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 7.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLVM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sylvamo from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Sylvamo in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

