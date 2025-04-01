Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $2.77 Million Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Avnet were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,962,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,336,000 after buying an additional 38,185 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Avnet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,502,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,247,000 after acquiring an additional 72,715 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Avnet by 11,848.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Avnet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,116,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,426,000 after acquiring an additional 43,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Avnet from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Avnet Price Performance

NASDAQ AVT opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.24 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Avnet had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 7.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 37.39%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

