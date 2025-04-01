Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 179,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth $1,436,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 306.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 51,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 38,624 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,793,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,180,576,000 after buying an additional 1,623,864 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.31.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

NYSE:FTI opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average of $28.99.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

Insider Transactions at TechnipFMC

In other news, EVP Justin Rounce sold 42,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $1,119,825.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,722,495.85. This represents a 23.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David Light sold 10,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $252,660.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,472.10. This trade represents a 57.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,706 shares of company stock worth $1,651,665. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Profile

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.