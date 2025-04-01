Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHIFree Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.18% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $18,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OHI. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:OHI opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHIGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 172.90%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

