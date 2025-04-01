Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stake in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Lazard were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAZ. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Lazard by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 18,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Lazard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in Lazard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 27,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Price Performance

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $43.32 on Tuesday. Lazard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.61.

Lazard Announces Dividend

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Lazard had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 44.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lazard, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $1,383,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,041,943.36. This represents a 13.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Richard Orszag sold 64,539 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $2,919,744.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,623,437.76. The trade was a 21.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,078 shares of company stock worth $9,120,541 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LAZ. StockNews.com upgraded Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lazard from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lazard from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lazard from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

About Lazard

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

