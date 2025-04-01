American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 389,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,604 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $17,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 14,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 12,712.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mercantile Bank

In other news, Director Robert B. Kaminski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $150,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,810 shares in the company, valued at $692,709.60. This represents a 17.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $371,910. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MBWM. Hovde Group raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Mercantile Bank Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MBWM stock opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.20. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $33.46 and a 1-year high of $52.98. The company has a market cap of $705.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.07. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 21.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

Mercantile Bank Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

