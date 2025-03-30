Sei Investments Co. Has $12.02 Million Stock Holdings in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 109.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,180 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Talen Energy worth $12,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLN. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Talen Energy by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Talen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Talen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Talen Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ TLN opened at $197.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Talen Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $258.03.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Talen Energy
Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.
