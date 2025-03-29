UBS Group Cuts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $335.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $376.00 to $335.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $292.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $373.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.72.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $293.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $364.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.98. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $423.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

