Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,018 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in BRC were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in BRC by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRC in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BRC in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRC Stock Performance

BRCC stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.59 million, a PE ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92. BRC Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $7.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRCC has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 price target (down previously from $3.50) on shares of BRC in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital set a $2.50 price objective on BRC in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group set a $4.00 target price on BRC in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

About BRC

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

