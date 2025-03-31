Promising Cloud Storage Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 28th

NetApp, Commvault Systems, and Tuya are the three Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks are shares in companies that offer cloud-based data storage solutions, allowing users and businesses to manage and access their data securely on remote servers over the internet. These stocks represent investment in the broader digital infrastructure, benefiting from the increasing reliance on cloud services for data management, backup, and scalability in an ever-growing digital economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Shares of NTAP stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.03. 562,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,903. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.49 and a 200 day moving average of $117.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. NetApp has a 1 year low of $88.89 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Commvault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

CVLT stock traded down $3.77 on Friday, hitting $161.51. 76,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.34. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $93.48 and a twelve month high of $190.11.

Tuya (TUYA)

Tuya Inc. offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Shares of TUYA stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $3.19. 1,060,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,246. Tuya has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.83 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18.

