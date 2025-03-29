Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 3,962 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 227.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education during the third quarter worth $114,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRDO opened at $25.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 4.84. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.04. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $29.84.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $176.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.12 million. Analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.64%.

In related news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 12,148 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $313,296.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,144.95. This trade represents a 8.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 12,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $327,888.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,186,674.13. The trade was a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,634 shares of company stock worth $2,494,318 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRDO shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Perdoceo Education from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

