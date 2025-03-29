Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Lowered to $400.00 at KeyCorp

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $420.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $293.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.98. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $423.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

