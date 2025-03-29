11,985 Shares in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,985 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FF. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,153 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in FutureFuel by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 480,031 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 53,983 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 233,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in FutureFuel by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FF opened at $4.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average is $5.26. FutureFuel Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $182.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.56.

FutureFuel ( NYSE:FF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 13.18%.

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

