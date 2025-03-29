Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 900.7% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 970,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 873,237 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Genworth Financial by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,947,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,337,000 after purchasing an additional 450,329 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 19.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,171,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 348,627 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 291.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 744,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after buying an additional 554,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $6,850,000. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNW stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.02. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $7.90.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

