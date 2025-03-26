Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UiPath by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UiPath by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 654.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PATH opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.07. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $23.35.

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $326,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 269,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,944.05. This trade represents a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,227 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $616,784.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 856,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,186,386.28. This represents a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PATH shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.62.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

