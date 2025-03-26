Xponance Inc. Has $647,000 Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in POR. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 12.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 29,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,278,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 43.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 183,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 55,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 37.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares during the period.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Portland General Electric stock opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $49.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.11.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 66.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $56,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,587.20. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

