Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 355 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,670 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Target were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,921 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Haven Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $446,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Target by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 180,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,434,000 after purchasing an additional 23,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $105.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $101.76 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The firm has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.66 and its 200-day moving average is $137.30.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Target’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Target from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital set a $122.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (down previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Target from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.55.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

