Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 2,817 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Republic Services by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG stock opened at $237.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.16. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $180.92 and a one year high of $240.95. The company has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.75%.

Insider Activity

In other Republic Services news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,931.20. This trade represents a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $244.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Republic Services from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Republic Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RSG

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.