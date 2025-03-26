Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 109,095 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.10% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 21,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,065,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,900,000 after buying an additional 692,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, QVIDTVM Management LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 75.8% during the third quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 458,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,417,000 after acquiring an additional 197,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XRAY shares. StockNews.com downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.40.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.07%.

Insider Transactions at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 15,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $249,994.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,341.21. This trade represents a 22.66 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

