Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Federal Signal worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth $36,636,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at about $28,863,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 17.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,727,000 after acquiring an additional 239,789 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 26.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 638,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,523,000 after acquiring an additional 134,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 338.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after purchasing an additional 112,092 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Federal Signal stock opened at $79.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.95 and a 200-day moving average of $91.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.02. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $74.23 and a 1 year high of $102.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.90 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 15.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 1,250 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.32 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 559,183 shares in the company, valued at $46,031,944.56. This trade represents a 0.22 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Articles

