JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.5% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of JPM opened at $250.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $258.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.98. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $179.20 and a one year high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,848 shares of company stock worth $19,987,908. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

