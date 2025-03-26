Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Position Increased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of DAR stock opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DAR. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

