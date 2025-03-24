Corient Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Insulet by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Insulet by 32.6% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 1,447.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Insulet from $305.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Insulet from $245.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Insulet from $264.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.06.

Insulet Trading Up 1.1 %

Insulet stock opened at $268.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.68. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.19 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.37.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.02 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 20.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In other news, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $3,470,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,240. This represents a 52.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insulet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.