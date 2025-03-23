Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 175,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 15,263 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,362,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,299,000 after buying an additional 158,800 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 975,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,468,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY opened at $29.18 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $36.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.74.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.73%.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.