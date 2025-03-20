The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Amundi lifted its position in Timken by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Timken during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Timken by 25,983.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Timken in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.70.

Timken Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Timken stock opened at $75.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $69.35 and a twelve month high of $94.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Timken had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Timken’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,091.50. This represents a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

