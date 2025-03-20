Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 671 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $269,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,232.32. This trade represents a 67.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELF. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $174.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.65.

Shares of ELF opened at $63.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $61.90 and a one year high of $219.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.60.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

