Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $252,000 in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 756 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CYBR. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 61,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CYBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $370.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.15.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

CYBR opened at $348.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $363.96 and a 200-day moving average of $322.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.64 and a beta of 1.06. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $223.41 and a 1-year high of $421.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.