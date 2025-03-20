Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,932 United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in United Airlines by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Airlines from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on United Airlines from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.95.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $74.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.98. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

