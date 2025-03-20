Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,724 Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 14,564 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 315,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,429,000 after buying an additional 14,758 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 108,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 24,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 38,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 13,478 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $23.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $23.61.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

