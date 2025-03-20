JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $45,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.89.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of JPM opened at $239.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $179.20 and a 12-month high of $280.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $668.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

