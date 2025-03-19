AlphaQuest LLC Has $90,000 Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 88.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,301,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 984.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 217,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,683,000 after purchasing an additional 197,853 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 392.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 184,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,587,000 after purchasing an additional 146,692 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,630,000 after buying an additional 134,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 418,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,095,000 after buying an additional 71,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WING. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $335.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $359.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $389.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.67.

Wingstop Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $207.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $266.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.74. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.60 and a 1-year high of $433.86.

Wingstop announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 29.11%.

About Wingstop

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.