Independent Advisor Alliance Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

RSPG opened at $80.66 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $72.86 and a 52-week high of $86.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.57. The company has a market cap of $508.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.41.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.