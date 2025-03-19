Independent Advisor Alliance Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
RSPG opened at $80.66 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $72.86 and a 52-week high of $86.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.57. The company has a market cap of $508.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.41.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
