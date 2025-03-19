Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 191 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,009,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,742 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,558,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,321,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $68,775,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 555,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,543,000 after purchasing an additional 383,478 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $269,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at $127,232.32. This represents a 67.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

ELF opened at $63.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.36. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $219.77.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 16.88%. As a group, analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down from $158.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.65.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

