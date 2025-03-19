Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $354,000 in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in TransDigm Group by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in TransDigm Group by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 3,650 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,322.19, for a total value of $4,825,993.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,539 shares in the company, valued at $20,545,510.41. The trade was a 19.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total value of $7,095,925.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $27,942,799.96. This represents a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,594 shares of company stock valued at $165,337,618. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,341.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,330.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,327.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,176.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDG. Citigroup lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,472.47.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

