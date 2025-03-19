Independent Advisor Alliance Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Medpace were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Medpace by 5.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the third quarter worth approximately $3,754,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Medpace by 61.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $322.93 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $302.01 and a 52 week high of $459.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $339.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 19.17%. Research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.44.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

