Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 513 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in AON were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AON. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in AON by 334.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,050,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,475,000 after purchasing an additional 808,990 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 43,000.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 390,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,404,000 after acquiring an additional 390,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,564,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,182,000 after acquiring an additional 343,592 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $86,435,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth about $79,390,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.21.
AON Price Performance
Shares of AON opened at $390.90 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $412.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $382.21 and its 200 day moving average is $369.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.
AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AON Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.
About AON
Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AON
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.