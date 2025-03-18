Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 415.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,193.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $70.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.16. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $66.65 and a 12-month high of $76.87.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2695 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

