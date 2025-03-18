Blackline Safety Corp. (TSE:BLN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (TSE:BLN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.39.

BLN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Ventum Financial lifted their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$7.75 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

In related news, Director Robert Herdman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.69, for a total transaction of C$40,140.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,900 shares of company stock valued at $140,212. Company insiders own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLN stock opened at C$6.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.51. Blackline Safety has a 12 month low of C$3.95 and a 12 month high of C$7.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$564.96 million, a PE ratio of -40.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Blackline Safety Corp is a connected safety monitoring technology company. It provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries.

