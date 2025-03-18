Analysts Set Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Target Price at $61.67

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

ASO stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $43.16 and a twelve month high of $72.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average of $53.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $5,520,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 395.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 18,480 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $3,581,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 154,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 20,903 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

