Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lessened its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,290 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Hologic by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Hologic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.62.

Hologic Price Performance

Hologic stock opened at $62.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.04. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.70 and a 12 month high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 19.72%. Equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

