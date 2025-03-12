Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 423 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,936,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111,268 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,077,000 after buying an additional 21,925 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,169,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,883,000 after acquiring an additional 227,629 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,830,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,905,000 after acquiring an additional 79,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,670,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,303,000 after acquiring an additional 442,618 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,083.20. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

STAG stock opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average of $36.49. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.27 and a 12-month high of $41.63.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 24.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1242 per share. This represents a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

